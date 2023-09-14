Dutch art crime investigator restores stolen Van Gogh painting

(MENAFN) A picture painted by Dutch high-level artist Vincent Van Gogh that was robbed from a museum in 2020 in a Covid-19 lockdown has been restored by a famous art investigator.



The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring work, which goes back to 1884 and is value more than USD3.2 million, was robbed from the Museum Singer Laren, close to Amsterdam, where it was being presented while on secondment.



“We have incredible good news. The painting Spring Garden … is back with the Groninger Museum three and half years after the theft,” the museum declared.



It was restored by Arthur Brand, who has been named the “Indiana Jones of the Art World” for tracking a sequence of prominent missing artworks.



“Arthur Brand, in co-operation with the Dutch police, has solved this matter,” Richard Bronswijk of the Dutch police arts crime division informed a French news agency. “This is definitely the real one, there's no doubt about it.”

