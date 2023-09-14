GCC banks to record sturdier profit due to non-oil financial growth

(MENAFN) Banks in the GCC, especially in the United Arab Emirates as well as Saudi Arabia, are going to register sturdier profit in the current year at the rear of greater net interest margins as well as business models of lower costs during growing non-oil financial expansion in the area.



Whereas credit increase has decelerated because of climbing interest rates, strong gross domestic output expansion in the non-oil subdivisions of Gulf nations is going to offer support to moneylenders in the area, S&P Global Ratings declared in a statement on Tuesday.



GCC banks' return on assets “will improve in 2023, mainly due to higher margins and still satisfactory, albeit lower, lending growth in some GCC countries”, the statement noted.



United Arab Emirates banks, especially, is going to make use from non-oil GDP increase, which is going to “somewhat mitigate the negative effect of higher interest rates on credit growth”.



“We expect UAE banks' credit growth will improve to approximately 7 per cent in 2023, compared with 5 per cent in 2022,” the statement mentioned.

MENAFN14092023000045015839ID1107065782