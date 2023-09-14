Apple rolls out iPhone 15 line-up

(MENAFN) Apple has rolled out its newest iPhone, so imagine its loyal clients to start finding out how and when to buy on their new phones.



The iPhone 15 line-up was declared on Tuesday at the firm’s Wonderlust event, with the largest change being the shift to using USB-C ports.



As anticipated, four new devices were presented, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro as well as iPhone 15 Pro Max. They are in agreement with 2022’s iPhone 14 line-up, which wiped out the Mini version from the earlier two generations.



They have the same screen sizes as well, 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15 as well as iPhone 15 Pro, in addition to 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro Max.



Whereas it was stated that the Pro variants will come with a price upsurge, Apple chosen to maintain their prices in keeping with the previous generations.

