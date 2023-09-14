Pwc Middle East Reaffirms Nurturing Young Talents

Doha, Qatar: PwC Middle East reaffirms its commitment to nurturing regional talent with the successful onboarding of 481 graduates this summer. This achievement underscores the firm's dedication to cultivating a diverse and future-ready workforce, in alignment with its strategic vision“The New Equation”.

With over 85 percent of the newly onboarded graduates who are Arabic speakers and close to half of them being women, PwC Middle East continues to foster inclusivity and gender diversity within its organisation.

The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing Saudi talent, with over 140 Saudi nationals, representing over 30 percent of the total graduate intake, with half of them being women in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, 44 Nationals have joined the firm as part of PwC Middle East's Watani Programme, further reinforcing its dedication to developing local talent across its offices.

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, commented:“We're delighted to welcome our latest cohort of 481 graduates across the ME region and in all our lines of service. Our newest colleagues bring energy, diverse perspectives and fresh insights to our business and will helpcontinue to build trust and help our clients solve their most complex problems. Our graduates will undergo intensive induction training to be able to join and quickly contribute to our community of solvers. It's an exciting time for our graduates and for the firm.”

PwC's Chief People Officer for EMEA and the Middle East, Mona Abou Hana emphasised:“Our dedication to nurturing our people and fostering diversity is deeply rooted in our firm's DNA. These graduates bring with them not only fresh perspectives but also a passion for excellence and a tech savviness which will help propel our innovation and technology-driven success. As we welcome them into our PwC Middle East family, we are excited to witness the positive impact they will make in our organisation and beyond. They are our leaders of tomorrow.”