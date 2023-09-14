How They Revolutionised Sports And Health Monitoring

Doha, Qatar: In 2014, Huawei entered the wearables market with its two-in-one smart band, the HUAWEI TalkBand B1. Over the next 10 years, Huawei has expanded its smart wearables portfolio with several smartbands, smartwatches, and more. Huawei has made great advancements in the field of wearable technology with the use of innovative technology, unique product design, and premium materials. Its diverse wearable portfolio offers consumers a range of different wearable devices suitable for any individual. They assist users with their daily needs, offering sports and health monitoring and active health management.

For the past decade, Huawei has provided consumers with some of the most impressive smart wearable products that push the boundaries of technology. In 2016, Huawei launched its first proprietary optical vital signs monitoring technology, HUAWEI TruSeen 1.0.

Huawei developed its own sensor solutions the following year, enabling wearable devices to support six types of dynamic heart rate monitoring. In 2018, the TruSeen 3.0 achieved 24-hour continuheart rate monitoring. In 2020, a high-performance ECG sensor was incorporated into the hardware module of TruSeen 4.0, breaking new ground with electrocardiogram detection capabilities and continublood oxygen monitoring functions. The newer TruSeen 5.0+ offers improved accuracy. The next iteration of the technology, TruSeen 5.5+, is set to arrive later this year.

By focusing on self-driven R&D and foundational scientific research, the brand has produced innovative solutions such as sensors, algorithms, and features. Huawei's technology has expanded throughout the past 8 years. This led to the introduction of popular features such as TruSleep, TruRelax and TruSport, which bring heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen surveillance, and stress tracking, providing comprehensive overall health management to users.

As one of the world's biggest patent contributors, HUAWEI Health has applied for over 800 patents and published 8 ESC research results under the 2020 ESC Guidelines on Atrial Fibrillation within the past 8 years. In 2022, the HUAWEI WATCH D launched globally and received CE certification. It was the industry's first wearable device to use hybrid blood pressure measurement technology that allows accurate blood pressure measurement through micro pump pressurisation. The Health Glance function on the HUAWEI WATCH 4 Series detects 7 physiological indicators and produces an overall comprehensive health report.

The HUAWEI Health App already offers personalised sports and health recommendations that cover different daily scenarios such as sleep, diet, overall health, exercise and emotions. In addition, Huawei continues to work with its partners to enable research to solve major health challenges such as sleep disorders, sports recovery, childhood development, and comprehensive digital healthcare solutions. Through collaborative efforts, Huawei has effectively contributed to the evolution of the health management sector.

Within just 10 years, Huawei has accelerated the global growth of research in wearable technology. The brand has 10 research institutes and 3 fitness and health laboratories around China, with plans to set up health laboratories in Europe later this year. Shipment of Huawei smartwatches has surpassed 130 million units globally, and the HUAWEI Health App has over 450 million active users globally.

Collaborating with over 100 professional institutions globally and the participation of over 13 million users has allowed Huawei to pave the way for wearable health monitoring. The brand also commits itself to continue venturing into new territories, pushing the boundaries of health applications for smartwatches.

Smartwatches play a strategic role in supporting active health management in the development of digital health monitoring. However, there is still much to be improved when it comes to the

accuracy.