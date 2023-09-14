Arab Parliaments' Association, Oic Parliamentary Union Sign Agreement

Doha: The Association of Secretaries-General of the Arab Parliaments signed an agreement with the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States under which the association received an observer staat the union.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 10th conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments that wrapped up its activities yesterday.

Shura Council Secretary General, President of the Association, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala, signed the memorandum for the association side, while Secretary-General of the Union of Councils of Member States of OIC Member States, H E Muhammad Qureshi Nias signed for the union side.

The Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States has so far selected the association as an observer member during the 17th Session of the PUIC Conference of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States held in Algeria in January 2023.