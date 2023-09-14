Qffd Sends Field Hospital To Aid Libya Flood Victims

Doha, Qatar: In its humanitarian endeavours to offer assistance and relief to the victims of the catastrophic floods in Libya caused by the storm“Daniel”, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) announced yesterday the dispatch of a fully equipped field hospital to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

The field hospital is intended to provide urgent and specialized healthcare to those injured due to the floods.

It includes specialised medical equipment, patient beds, power generators and varimedical supplies, enabling it to offer comprehensive healthcare to the injured and patients. This assistance underscores QFFD's commitment to humanitarian support as part of its ongoing efforts to assist countries and peoples facing urgent humanitarian challenges.