Qatar, Saudi Arabia Discuss Boosting Coordination At Land Border Ports

Doha, Qatar: The second coordination meeting between the Ministries of Interior of Qatar and Saudi Arabia regarding the single port project and exchanging data between the two land ports (Abu Samra Qatari Port and Saudi Salwa Port) was held yesterday at the General Directorate of Passports building, with the aim of studying the executive procedures proposed by them on this issue.

Border Passports Department Director, Brigadier General Nasser bin Abdullah Al Thani chaired the Qatari delegation to the meeting, while the Saudi delegation was headed by Assistant Director General of Passports for Ports Affairs, Brigadier General Saud bin Bandar Al Soor.

At the beginning of the meeting, Brigadier General Nasser bin Abdullah Al Thani welcomed the delegation to their second country, Qatar, wishing them success.

He hoped that the efforts exerted would result in the required coordination, pointing out that the current meeting comes as a continuation of what was discussed in previmeetings with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation regarding the entry and exit through the Abu Samra and Salwa ports, and facilitating travel movement. During the meeting, the latest developments regarding proposals and recommendations were discussed, and appropriate measures were taken to achieve the desired goals.