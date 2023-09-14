Leaders, Experts Make Roadmap For Sustainable Future At Climate Workshop

Doha, Qatar: A milestone climate change prevention and sustainable energy workshop, organised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) in collaboration with the Al Attiyah Foundation, successfully concluded yesterday.

The two-day function, titled 'Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and Climate Finance Mechanisms' and held at the Dusit Hotel Doha, brought together a diverse assembly of 100 delegates and visitors from around the world to examine the opportunities and challenges surrounding the strategic implementation of Article 6, particularly in the context of the State of Qatar and the MENA Region.

Throughout the event, held on September 12 and 13, attendees participated in vibrant discussions, interactive sessions, and thematic panels that spanned a wide spectrum of topics.

These dialogues explored the fundamental principles of Article 6, debated the intricacies of the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and other Carbon Market Mechanisms outside the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), among other critical subjects.

The workshop commenced with insightful speeches from Founder and Chairman of Al Attiyah Foundation and former Minister of Energy H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah and Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani.

Speaking at the workshop, Al Attiyah said:“This event takes place at a juncture where we are witnessing heightened collaboration between nations, along with initiatives fostering public-private partnerships, all in the pursuit of addressing climate change. I commend the teams for orchestrating this timely event centered around a topic that holds vast potential for enhanced cooperation among nations.”

H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani said:“The event sought to initiate an inclusive process for crafting a suitable carbon markets strategy for Qatar. The varipanel discussions strived to guarantee that all pertinent stakeholders were thoroughly briefed and up to date on the most recent global carbon markets advancements, serving as a foundation for the Qatari initiative.”