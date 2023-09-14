Drone Package Delivery Market : Expected To Touch $32.1 Billion By 2031, Driven By 43.3% Cagr Growth | Amr

Drone Package Delivery Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone package delivery industry generated $0.94 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global drone package delivery market size based on drone type, package size, operation mode, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on range, the short-range segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. Nevertheless, the long-range segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 46.5% during the forecast period.

By operation mode, the partially autonomsegment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. However, the fully autonomsegment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period.

Based on drone type, the rotary wing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study -

By drone type, the hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By range, the long range segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By package size, the greater than 5 kilograms segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By operation mode, the fully autonomsegment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Leading Market Players:

Amazon.com, Inc.,

Deutsche Post DHL Group,

Drone Delivery Canada,

DroneScan,

FedEx,

Flytrex Inc.,

Matternet,

Pinc Solutions,

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.,

Wing Aviation LLC,

Workhorse Group,

Wingcopter,

Zipline International Inc

