Stadler Details Its First-Ever Deal With Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Stadler, a
Swiss manufacturing company, believes it can take public transport
in Kazakhstan to a new level, Head of Group Communications at
Stadler Gerda Königstorfer told Trend .
"At the beginning of the year, Stadler signed a long-term
contract with the Federal Railways of Kazakhstan (KTZ) for the
supply of 537 sleeper and couchette coaches, including a 20-year
full service contract," she said.
According to her, the contract also includes the transfer of
technology from Switzerland to Kazakhstan and the acquisition of a
local production facility in Astana (Stadler purchased the Tulpar
factory in Astana, Kazakhstan).
"Thanks to its innovative products and expertise, Stadler
believes that we can help take public transport in Kazakhstan to
the next level," she added.
As Königstorfer noted, the delivery of all sleeping and
couchette coaches will take place by 2030.
"There is an option of additional orders to continue the
modernization of the Kazakhstan Railways' (KTZ) fleet," she
added.
Also, according to the Head of Group Communications, this is the
company's first contract with Kazakhstan for the supply of any
vehicles. Before this, the company had not delivered any vehicles
to Kazakhstan.
Speaking about possible future supplies to Kazakhstan, Gerda
Königstorfer stated that Stadler is always open to business
opportunities. "We continuously follow the developments of the
market and are in dialogue with stakeholders," she added.
Stadler is a Swiss-based company specializing in the production
of trains and trams. Headquartered in Bussnang in eastern
Switzerland, it has a workforce of over 13,000 based in various
production and engineering locations as well as more than 70
service locations.
