Latvia Looks To Connect Traceca And Baltic Countries Via Co-Op With Central Asia, Mfa Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Latvia is
actively cooperating with Central Asia, in order to connect the
TRACECA corridor with the Baltic States, including connections to
Scandinavia and Western Europe with regular ferry lines, a source
at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia told Trend .
"Our transport and logistics systems continue to serve as a
gateway for Central Asian export to Europe. Cargo turnover between
the Central Asian countries and Latvia is growing and Latvian ports
are actively providing cargo distribution services of bulk, liquid
and general cargoes from Central Asia. Also, road carriers from
Central Asia are actively using the route via Latvian ports to
access Northern and Western Europe," the ministry said.
According to the MFA, secure, stable and reliable supply chains
between the EU and Central Asia have become the highest priority,
since traditional logistics chains are broken. In this regard,
trade and transport connectivity issues have to be addressed
immediately.
"We eagerly awaited the results of the EBRD Study, since the
development of alternative routes stands high on our agenda already
for a while. Together with the industry we are actively identifying
new clients, who can use new alternative routes. Moreover, in a
long term we also are looking forward to see the Rail Baltica
project to be implemented, which will open new possibilities for
the transport connectivity," the source added.
Moreover, as the ministry pointed out, Latvia is one of the EU
Member States that is actively committed to strengthening relations
between the EU and Central Asia.
"We welcome the active dialogue and the regular exchange of
high-level visits between the EU and Central Asia and we are truly
glad to see that Central Asia is also interested to deepen
cooperation with the EU. We should take advantage of the Global
Gateway that aims to create smart, sustainable and secure links
with countries around the world in the thematic areas of
digitalization, energy, transport, education," the ministry
said.
