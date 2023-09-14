Central Asia's Pursuit Of Stronger Partnership With Azerbaijan: Tajikistan's Case

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Fostering
stronger cooperation with Central Asian countries has consistently
been a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. President Ilham
Aliyev's dedicated foon forging partnerships with each of the
Central Asian economies has played a pivotal role in fortifying
vital connections with the South Caucasus.
In the present geopolitical environment, all states of Central
Asia are actively pursuing enhanced cooperation with Azerbaijan
across diverse directions. This includes Kazakhstan, which is
working towards increasing its oil exports through
Azerbaijani-built energy infrastructure. Turkmenistan is also
seeking collaboration with Azerbaijan on gas exports as part of a
project that is still in the draft, or Uzbekistan that is
demonstrating a strong desire to jointly work on the development of
the Middle Corridor, which currently serves as the crucial route
for accessing the European market for all Central Asian
economies.
Despite the fact that Tajikistan is a country that not only
lacks common borders with Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea, but is
also geographically distant from Azerbaijan, the relations between
the two states are much closer than they may appear.
Currently, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are collaborating on
numereconomic projects, encompassing the energy sector, the oil
industry, and the aluminum industry. Key sectors for economic
collaboration between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan comprise
metallurgy, the agro-industrial complex, energy, light industry,
transportation, telecommunications, and the financial sector.
As of April this year, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan had established
a legal foundation for their bilateral cooperation through
approximately 62 agreements covering variareas of
collaboration. On April 5, 2023, an additional 14 agreements
spanning varisectors were introduced. Among these, a crucial
one is the action plan outlining economic cooperation between the
two governments until 2025, which is expected to serve as the
cornerstone for the development of effective mechanisms to
strengthen their bilateral ties.
One of the most promising documents is the agreement pertaining
to cooperation in the transportation sector. The Protocol for the
exchange of advance information on goods and vehicles transported
between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan will significantly boost trade
relations and streamline logistics. Azerbaijan has established
robust transport connections with all Central Asian countries and
is continually striving to enhance them, which has led the country
to evolve into a regional transportation hub. Tajikistan stands to
gain immensely from this cooperation.
Other agreements include promotion of investments, start-ups and
entrepreneurship, as well as cooperation in humanitarian and
culture fields.
In the energy field, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have initiated
highly promising projects in recent times. After the 6th session of
the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation
between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in Baku on July 7, 2023, both
parties reached an accord to execute distinct projects aimed at
fortifying trade and economic collaboration between the two
nations.
These initiatives encompass the creation of collaborative
industrial ventures and the provision of Azeri Light crude oil from
Azerbaijan to cater to the requirements of the oil refinery within
the Dangara Special Economic Zone, fostering subsequent petroleum
product production in Tajikistan.
Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan
over the first 7 months of 2023 reached over $2.3 million, which is
0.06 percent of the total Azerbaijani foreign trade turnover with
the CIS countries. In 2022, the bilateral trade volume amounted to
$5.8 million. While these numbers may not seem high, both parties
have made notable strides in bolstering their cooperation in recent
years.
Taking a cue from its neighbors, Tajikistan has the potential to
leverage the distinct business opportunities currently available in
Azerbaijan. The robust and enduring relationships with Central
Asian nations are the outcome of President Ilham Aliyev's
forward-thinking policies. As we look ahead, Azerbaijan has
solidified its connections with this region, and, in collaboration
with its partners, is actively advancing the region's development
for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.