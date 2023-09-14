Türkiye Appoints New Ambassadors To Russia, Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. New Turkish
ambassadors to Russia and Ukraine have been appointed, Trend reports.
According to the Turkish Resmi Gazete newspaper, Tanju Bilgic
has been appointed ambassador to Russia, and Mustafa Bilgen - to
Ukraine.
Previously, the post of Turkish Ambassador to Russia was held by
Mehmet Samsar, and the post of Ambassador to Ukraine by Yagmur
Guldere.
