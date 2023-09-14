Thursday, 14 September 2023 10:26 GMT

Türkiye Appoints New Ambassadors To Russia, Ukraine


9/14/2023 2:14:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. New Turkish ambassadors to Russia and Ukraine have been appointed, Trend reports.

According to the Turkish Resmi Gazete newspaper, Tanju Bilgic has been appointed ambassador to Russia, and Mustafa Bilgen - to Ukraine.

Previously, the post of Turkish Ambassador to Russia was held by Mehmet Samsar, and the post of Ambassador to Ukraine by Yagmur Guldere.

