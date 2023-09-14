Ukraine Downs 17 Of 22 Attack Drones Launched By Russia Overnight Thursday

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Tonight, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 22 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, 17 of which were destroyed by air defenses," the statement reads.

It should be recalled that on the night of Thursday, September 14, the Air Force of Ukraine warned of an air raid alert in a number of regions. In particular, the threat of the use of kamikaze drones was announced for Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.