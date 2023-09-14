Ukraine Downs 17 Of 22 Attack Drones Launched By Russia Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday with 22 kamikaze drones, 17 of which were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense units.
That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"Tonight, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 22 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, 17 of which were destroyed by air defenses," the statement reads. Read also: Invaders once again shut traffic across Crimea Bridge while blasts reported in Yevpatoria
It should be recalled that on the night of Thursday, September 14, the Air Force of Ukraine warned of an air raid alert in a number of regions. In particular, the threat of the use of kamikaze drones was announced for Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
