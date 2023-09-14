War Update: Ukraine's Air Force 14 Times Strikes Russian Positions In Past Day

That's according to a mornign update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Missile and artillery units hit a Russian command post, an anti-aircraft missile system, a manpower and weapons cluster, 15 artillery systems, two ammunition depots, and an e-warfare station.

During the past day, 29 combat clashes took place along the front lines. The enemy launched two missile attacks and 92 airstrikes, as well as 42 strikes involving multiple rocket launchers, targeting military positions and civilian objects.

According to the latest update, yesterday the invaders launched 47 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, of which 35 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, a number of civilians were killed and wounded. Port infrastructure, households, and other civilian infrastructure sustained damage and destruction.

The settlements of Morokhovets, Pletenivka, Petropavlivka, and Kislivka in Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes as were Stepok of Sumy region; Novoselivske, Novoyehorivka, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne, Kurdiumivka, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, and New York of Donetsk region; Robotyne, Zapasne of Zaporizhzhia region; and Odradokamyanka and Prydniprovske of Kherson region.

About 100 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

Ukraine's Defense Forces remain on the defensive defense in the east and south of Ukraine, pursuing offensive operations in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions, gradually gaining a foothold.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians retain groups of troops covering the state border, conducting active subversive activities in the border areas in order to prevent the Ukrainian forces from moving to higher-risk war zones, and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk and Bakhmut directions, the enemy keeps trying to penetrate Ukraine's defenses in the areas northeast of Berestove in Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, and Bohdanivka in Donetsk region. In turn, the Ukrainians saw partial success in the course of offensive operations in the areas of Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka of Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.

Ukraine's defenders are firmly holding their defense in the Marinka area, where during the past day the enemy made 14 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region resulted in significant manpower and equipment losses for the Russian troops. At the same time, in the Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske areas, the Defense Forces retain the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assaults, and reclaiming territory.

In the Melitopol direction, the Ukrainian forces continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in terms of manpower and equipment on the occupying troops.

In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainians are engaged in counterbattery battles, destroying enemy depots and inflicting damage beyond deep into the Russian defense network.