Ukraine Destroys Warship, Submarine, Kills 620 Invaders In Action Over Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to September 14, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 270,970 Russian invasion forces, including 620 in the past day alone.
That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 4,599 enemy tanks (+15 in the past day), 8,810 (+18) armored fighting vehicles, 5,944 (+42) artillery systems, 769 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 517 (+0) air defense systems, 315 (+0) warplanes, 316 (+0) helicopters, 4,697 (+47) UAVs, 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles, 20 (+1) warships / cutters, 1 submarine (+1), 8,458 (+14) trucks and tankers, and 889 (+5) units of specialized equipment.
Read also: Chief of Czech Army's General Staff: West should prepare for long war in Ukraine
The incoming data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force in the past day carried out 12 strikes targeting enemy manpower and equipment clusters, and two – on the anti-aircraft missile systems.
MENAFN14092023000193011044ID1107065691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.