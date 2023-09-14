Suffolk Film Festival Launches 2023 Programme With 130 Short Films

Lowestoft, Suffolk Sep 13, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Film lovers are set to once again be treated with a tantalising programme of independent films, Talks, Q&As and so much more next month, with short films also starring well-known stars from hit Netflix series and comedians.

2022 saw Lowestoft's first-ever film festival take place in October for 8 days, which saw over 2,000 people attending the events/screenings – organisers have announced that something for all age ranges and tastes will be available this year.

The programme includes a selection of 130 short films selected from the festival's 2023 competition submissions including local, regional, and national independent filmmakers.

Programmed screenings and events are set to take place in 3 community venues in the heart of the town that are all within walking distance, including The Junction & East Point Pavilion on Lowestoft's seafront from 20-27 October.

For fans of Netflix's hit series 'Sex Education', Tanya Reynolds who was part of the series' main cast for the first three seasons, has a starring role in 'X to X' one of this year's screening short films. For comedy fans, Seann Walsh also features in the main cast of a short comedy 'Do Not Touch'.

Joshua Freemantle (Founder of the festival & development producer of Sunrise Studios) said:

“This year's programme once again highlights and celebrates what's great about independent film. Lowestoft Film Festival provides a platform to upcoming filmmakers and undiscovered talent, that wouldn't typically get picked up in the wider film festival circuit, as well as showcasing impactful stories that fit with our festival themes. We can't wait to welcome audiences back to the town from across the UK to our partner venues in October.”

The festival themes shine a spotlight on Societal representation, LGBTQI+, and mental health, and the programme also includes dedicated free strands of family-friendly shorts and coming-of-stage stories that audience members will be able to relate to. Other events include Q&As with film directors/producers, talks, and a film-themed quiz.

The festival's return this year wouldn't be possible without the genersupport of its principal supporters Film Hub South East/BFI Film Audience Network & Lowestoft Town Council. As a grassroots festival, the support continues to make the festival possible for audiences to enjoy, and discover something new that may not have otherwise watched.

Screenings vary from free un-ticketed and pay-what-you-can events to ticketed screenings being priced at just £1 in order to make independent films accessible to everyone.

Full details about each film featured in the programme along with booking can be found on their website lowestoftfilmfestival.co.uk .