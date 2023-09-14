Jamfest Announces Its New Daily Programming Lineup And Along With Scheduled Shows!

Cherry Hill, New Jersey Sep 13, 2023 (Issuewire)

JamFest, the popular 24/7 online radio station, announced today its new daily programming lineup. The new lineup includes new weekly radio shows featuring historic live concerts, classic live albums, music festivals, live Phish, new regartists, newgrass radio, NPR live concerts, and club night & dance music.

“We're excited to offer our listeners a wider variety of new programming with the hope of crossing over these unique formats,” said JamFest Program Director, Don Lichterman.“We have something for everyone now, whether you're a diehard Phish Fan or whether you're just discovering the joy of hearing new music, or hearing music played from a Music Festival, the station literally outgrew its initial lineup.”

JamFest, in less than a year since its launch has garnered thousands of 'unique listeners' and daily sessions in general spread out all over the pl(JamFest daily listeners are now tracked in more than SIXTY (60) countries worldwide).

JamFest's new lineup includes the following weekly shows:

-The Newgrass Radio Show: Every Monday, JamFest will feature live music from the best newgrass bands, from the Punch Brothers to Yonder Mountain String Band. JamFest also features songs from newly released albums by great artists like Old Crow Medicine Show which had songs from the 'Jubilee' album featured on the show.

-The All Things Considered Live Concerts Series is brought to you by NPR: Every Monday, JamFest will feature live music from NPR's acclaimed Newport Music Festival, featuring some of the biggest names that in part became popular because of NPR's Music Division. John Prine, Pinegrove, Khruangbin, Elvis Costello, Drive-By Truckers, Violent Femmes, Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Anderson.Paak are just a few of the shows scheduled.

-Live Nuggets, the historic live concert series: Every Tuesday, JamFest will feature a different historic live concert, from the Grateful Dead's legendary 1977 show at Cornell University to Phish's 2009 New Year's Eve concert to the Jane's Addiction Halloween show in 1997, shows are now set up to played in entirety every Tuesday Night.

-Live From the Vault, the classic live album series: Every Wednesday, JamFest will feature the 50 Greatest Live Albums of All Time by Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone Magazine ranks the 50 best live albums ever, from Jimi Hendrix at 'Monterey' to Johnny Cash at 'Folsom Prison' to Thin Lizzy, 'Live and Dangerous', the Allman Brothers Band's 'At Fillmore East' to the Grateful Dead's 'Live/Dead'.

-The Music Festival Series: Every Thursday, JamFest will feature live music from a different music festival, from Bonnaroo to the Newport Folk Festival to Tomorrowland to any viable music festival, The only music played on Festival radio are live versions from the top music festivals every year.

-Club Night is Friday Night and Sunday Sunday goes all night long after the Live Phish Dance Party: Both shows play the top Club Music, EDM, and Non-Stop Dance Music all night long leading up to the Sunday Morning 9 AM NPR News Report (NPR News is Broadcast now FOUR (4) times daily at Jamfest).

-The Live Phish Dance Party: Every Saturday, JamFest not only features nonstop live music from Phish, one of the most popular live bands of all time, but it also sets up the radio show as if it's a live Phish show.“We decide what gets played that minute and as we feel it, let alone as close to real-time as possible to try to emulate a real live Phish show', says Don Lichterman, and 'if not for nothing, it is so much fun'.

-What is Hip?! and the Sunday Gospel Lunch: Every Sunday beginning at Noon(ish) is the radio show that features all music by New Orleans-styled music artists. What is Hip?! features songs by NOLA artists such as Dr. John, The Radiators, Galactic, Professor Longhair, Alan Toussaint, and much more every Sunday afternoon.

-Project Reggaeologist, the RegArtists Series: Every Sunday Night, JamFest will feature new and up-and-coming regartists from around the world, along with featuring music by the most historic regartists in the world. Project Reggaeologist also features songs from RegSumFest, and RegSunsplash, let alone great material by Bob Marley, Steel Pulse, Aswad, Jimmy Cliff, and while featuring up-and-coming and new Regartists.

In addition to these weekly shows, JamFest will also feature new music by the top artists. So, whether you're a fan of live music or you're just looking to dance the night away, JamFest has you covered.“What I want is people to find new music and new artists they never heard before', says Don Lichterman, the head of Jamfest, an SCA Sunset Company.

About JamFest

