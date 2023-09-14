Introducing Classic Film Chatter: A Captivating Journey Into Hollywood's Political Landscape

New York City, New York Sep 13, 2023 (Issuewire)

Classic Film Chatter, the exciting new book series that combines the passion of a film historian with the accessibility of a podcast-style discussion, is set to launch its inaugural volume, "Politics in Film." This volume promises to captivate readers and film enthusiasts, offering an engaging exploration of the intersection between politics and the silver screen.

Written and curated by accomplished writer and filmmaker John Mulholland, Classic Film Chatter takes readers on a spirited tour of Hollywood's most enduring and thought-provoking genres. Through the lens of cinema, Mulholland delves into the world of politics, dissecting how it has been portrayed and evolved throughout the history of film.

In "Politics in Film," John Mulholland is joined by esteemed guests Craig Gilbert and Meir Ribalow. Together, they embark on a compelling quest to answer the question: What defines a political film in Hollywood? Over the course of the book, readers will discover how the dynamics of the genre have shifted over a century of moviemaking.

From the classic drama of "Meet John Doe" to the sharp satire of "Election" and the gripping suspense of "The Manchurian Candidate," cinematic politics have taken on a myriad of forms. Classic Film Chatter doesn't just scratch the surface but dives deep, providing crucial context and delivering whip-smart commentary. Through their discussions, the Classic Film Chatter crew masterfully tease out connections and contrasts between films as diverse as "Citizen Kane," "High Noon," "The Candidate," "In the Heat of the Night," and many more.

Each volume of Classic Film Chatter is derived from a live discussion recorded with John Mulholland and his esteemed guests. The text is thoughtfully augmented by comprehensive synopses and visuals of dozens of films that have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. It's an ongoing crash course in Hollywood history, and "Politics in Film" is the thrilling and informative first chapter.

Classic Film Chatter: Politics in Film - Key Features:

- A deep dive into Hollywood's portrayal of politics.

- Insightful discussions with industry experts.

- Analysis of iconic films and their political significance.

- Stunning visuals and comprehensive film synopses.

- Engaging and accessible for film lovers of all backgrounds.

Classic Film Chatter's "Politics in Film" is a must-read for anyone with an interest in cinema's exploration of political themes and its enduring impact on society.

About Classic Film Chatter: Classic Film Chatter is a groundbreaking book series that combines the passion and expertise of a film historian with the accessibility of a podcast-style discussion. Each volume takes readers on an engaging journey through Hollywood's most beloved genres, offering a fresh perspective on the art of filmmaking.

About John Mulholland: John Mulholland is an accomplished writer and filmmaker with a deep passion for classic cinema. He has dedicated his career to exploring and preserving the rich history of Hollywood through his work. "Politics in Film" is his first volume in the Classic Film Chatter series. Mr. Mulholland; 's latest documentaries "INSIDE HIGH NOON" & "ELMORE LEONARD: BUT DON'T TRY TO WRITE" edited & produced by Richard Zampella can be seen nationwide on public television or streaming on Amazon.