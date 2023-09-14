Kuwait Crude Oil Gain Usd 1.53 Wed. To Usd 96.71 Pb - Kpc

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil rose USD 1.53 during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 96.71 per barrel compared with USD 95.18 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures however edged 18 cents lower to USD 91.88 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped 32 cents to USD 88.52 pb. (end)
