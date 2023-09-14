Ranil Asks West Bengal Cm On Opposition Alliance Leadership

President Ranil Wickremesinghe asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if she is going to lead the opposition alliance in India.

He posed the question when he met her at the Dubai airport while on transit.

Wickremesinghe told Banerjee that he was on his way to Cuba.

Banerjee, who was also on transit tweeted saying she was pleased to meet the President.

The President later asked if it was okay for him to ask her a question.

When she agreed he asked if she is going to lead the opposition alliance in India.

The Chief Minister responded saying it will depend on the people.

The President also invited the Chief Minister to visit Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)