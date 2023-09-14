New Zealand's Priority Is Helping Defeat Russia In Ukraine

AUseems to be based on the assumption it will deter or counter China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. But it is unclear whether this arrangement would advance the core national interests of New Zealand.

While New Zealand's“stability, security and prosperity” depend critically, in the words of a recent government document , on an“international rules-based order,” it is also plain that China is not the sole or even most serithreat to this arrangement.

Meanwhile, the capitals of the Indo-Pacific region have been closely monitoring the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Most supported last year's United Nations resolution condemning Vladimir Putin's“special military operation” (Laos and Vietnam abstained).

But only Singapore, a closeally, imposed sanctions on Russia. And generally, the ASEAN nations' statements on the invasion have not directly criticized Moscow. This is related to the considerable unease in Asia over the disruption and price shocks for global commodities caused by the Ukraine conflict.

For Indonesia and many other Southeast Asian states, the war has led to soaring prices for food and energy, and a more polarized diplomatic environment.