UAE starts ‘Knowledge Circle’ project to record Arab history, culture

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirate’s National Library and Archives, in cooperation with the Emirates Literature Foundation, has started a fresh project named the Knowledge Circle, which is going to concentrate on the significance of recording Arab history and culture.



The series is going to be conducted every month starting from September 20 to March 2024, and is going to include spokespersons from the United Arab Emirates and across the globe.



“The National Library and Archives are committed to the preservation of archival content and ensuring that it is available and accessible to the public, and raising awareness of the importance of maintaining a record of documents for their role in safeguarding the nation’s memory,” Abdullah Majid Al-Ali declared, the NLA’s chief executive, in a new report.



The series is going to concentrate on how records have been employed to keep history, document culture, as well as boost understanding in the Arab world.

