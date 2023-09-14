Skincare Market Size Is Projected To Reach Usd 273.3 Billion By 2031 | Growing At A Cagr Of 6.7%

Skincare Industry 2023

Growing customer preference for natural and organic products and increasing acceptance of environmentally friendly products drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Skincare Market by Products (Creams and Moisturizers, Powder, Cleansers and Face Wash, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Gender (Male, Female), by Packaging (Tubes, Bottles and Jars, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global skincare industry was estimated at $146.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $273.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Top Skincare Companies

. L'Oreal

. Estée Lauder

. Unilever

. Procter & Gamble

. Shiseido

. Johnson & Johnson

. Colgate-Palmolive

. Amorepacific

. Beiersdorf

. Kao Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Skincare Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

By products, the creams and moisturizers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global skincare market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because creams and moisturizers perfectly maintain the skin's equilibrium.

By gender, the female segment contributed to the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global skincare market revenue, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that females all around the world rely on skin care products since they have an empowering influence on them. As a result, women have more access to cosmetics such as moisturizers, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polishes.

By packaging, the tubes segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global skincare market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that cosmetic tubes are one of the most inventive cosmetic packaging products. Tubes are used to transport, carry, and store cosmetics. Product tubes are commonly used as primary packaging in the cosmetic market.

By region, Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the global skincare market share in 2021, holding the highest market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031, owing to the growing preference toward both high-end and mass-produced cosmetics across the region. North America, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The presence of well-known product manufacturers in North America, such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever, as well as the expanding retail infrastructure, has boosted the market growth.

What are the Driving Factors Of Skincare Industry?

Growing customer preference for natural and organic products and increasing acceptance of environmentally friendly products drive the growth of the global skincare market. On the other hand, the fact that some people are allergic to specific ingredients that can cause certain skin issues restrains the market growth. However, expansion in R&D activities has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

