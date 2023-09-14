Semicon India 2024 Slated To Return Next Year In Sept

New Delhi, Sept 13 (KNN) The curtain raiser event for SemiconIndia 2024 will be held today (September 13, 2023) and will continue for two days at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will launch this flagship event, organized by SEMI, in partnership with Electronica & Productionica, as per Ministry of Electronics & IT.







After the success of Semicon India 2023, held earlier this year in Gujarat, the global summit is set to take place in September 2024.

The curtain raiser event's main theme is“India - a trusted partner and a rising force in the global electronics industry.”

It will bring together industry leaders, researchers and government officials to support India's growth as a prominent player in the semiconductor industry.

During the upcoming event, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar will emphasize India's progress in bolstering a global electronics and semiconductors ecosystem.

He will highlight how India is experiencing a growing momentum, particularly following the recent historic New Delhi declaration under India's G20 Presidency.

The Minister had earlier emphasized how India is becoming a trusted partner to the world. Prominent companies like Micron, AMD, Lam Research and Applied Materials are already investing in India, contributing to the growth of the manufacturing ecosystem, creating job opportunities, and aligning with India's goal of achieving a 5 trillion-dollar economy.

(KNN Bureau)