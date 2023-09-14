Apple Launches Made-In-India Iphone 15, Cuts Waiting Time For Indian Customers

New Delhi, Sept 13 (KNN) American tech giant Apple, during its much-anticipated Wonderlust event, launched the iPhone 15 globally last night.



Despite iPhone 15 being manufactured in India the prices will not get cheaper.



However it might be available sooner than anticipated and Indians won't have to wait for month or so to get their hands on the phones.







Apple launched its most awaited iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) and iPhone 15 Pduring the event.



Earlier versions of the iPhone, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 were also 'made in India'. However, this never affected their price.

Sources had told ET that the company is trying to increase the volume of iPhones coming from India.

(KNN Bureau)