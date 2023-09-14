India's Industrial Output Up By 5.7% In July 2023

New Delhi, Sept 13 (KNN) India's industrial output rose by 5.7 per cent in July, up from 3.7 per cent in June 2023, as per the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday.

The Factory output measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for July 2022 stood at 2.2 per cent. The mining output for July 2023 rose to 10.7 per cent, up from -3.3 per cent in the year ago period.







As per reports, the manufacturing sector output grew by 4.6 per cent in July this year as against 3.1 per cent in July 2022.

The electricity output for the month of July marked a growth of 8 per cent as against 2.3 per cent in July 2022.

As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment grew 4.6 per cent in July this year compared to 5.1 per cent a year ago.

Consumer durables output during the month declined by 2.7 per cent remaining same as in the year-ago period. However, consumer non-durables output grew by 7.4 per cent.

Infrastructure/construction goods posted a growth of 11.4 per cent over 4.8 per cent expansion in the same period a year ago.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods logged 7.6 per cent growth in the month against 2.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

The intermediate goods output in July rose 1.9 per cent compared to a 3.7 per cent growth during the corresponding month last year.

Industrial output in the first four months of the fiscal year that started in April was up 4.8% from the same period a year ago.

(KNN Bureau)