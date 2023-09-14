Ondc Inks Mou With Kerala Transport Dept To Expand Scope Of Open Mobility Network

Kochi, Sept 13 (KNN) The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Transport Department, Government of Kerala to expand the scope of the open mobility network in the state, according to a report in the Indian Transport & Logistics News (ITLN).

The MoU was signed by S. Sreejith, IPS (Transport Commissioner, Kerala) and Shireesh Joshi (CBO, ONDC) in the presence of Antony Raju (Minister of Transport, Kerala), P Rajeev (Minister of Industries, Kerala), K Babu (MLA, Kerala), Loknath Behera (MD, KMRL), Biju Prabhakar, IAS (Transport Secretary) and Sujith Nair (CEO, FIDE).







Under the agreement, what began as the Kochi Open Mobility Network will now be expanded to the rest of the state and be rechristened as the Kerala Open Mobility Network (KOMN), as per an official release from ONDC.

"The project will integrate all modes of transportation that are currently operating in Kerala onto the ONDC network and will offer affordable and convenient access to all modes of transport through user-friendly buyer and seller apps,” it said.

T. Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC said,“This collaboration is an extension of what started with KOMN in 2019. The integration of the Kerala Open Mobility Network on ONDC represents our mission to build an inclusive and accessible mobility ecosystem without any barriers.”

“By bringing together varimodes of transportation on the open network, we are dedicated to providing the people of Kerala with a seamless, efficient, and accessible mobility experience,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Kerala transport department said,“Our collaboration with ONDC takstep closer towards simplifying mobility for our citizens. The Kerala Open Mobility Network will bring together varistakeholders - from government agencies to private providers - ensuring that safe and convenient transportation options are readily available to all, ultimately leading to a more connected Kerala."

(KNN Bureau)