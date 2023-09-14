Tamil Nadu's Chedi Butta Saree Attains Geotag Status

Chennai, Sept 13 (KNN) The Chedi Butta Saree woven in Veeravanallur in Tamil Nadu has received geotag recognition and is expected to further promote the handloom industry in the state.

Kancheepuram silk sarees, Thanjavur veenais, Srivilliputhur milk kovas, Dindigul locks, Madurai Chungidi sarees, and Salem white silk veshtis are a few of the significant products that currently bear the GI label in Tamil Nadu.







Chedi Butta as an art originated in the Saurashtra region of the western Kutch desert in Gujarat, which is the original home to the weavers of this style of saree.

These weavers later migrated to Tamil Nadu making the Southern state synonymwith the art.

The saree has plant-inspired designs on a skillfully woven fabric. It is extremely simple to use and maintain because it is built with high-quality cotton fibres.

This Chedi Putta process is made entirely by handloom weaving. The saree, which is full of plants and flowers, is cool in summer and a little warm in winter, so it has a unique charm.

The Veeravanallur Saurashtra Weavers Association, along with the Tamil Nadu Handloom Department had requested for geographical indication (GI) tag for the Chedi Butta saree. They had submitted an application to the GI registry for the same.

About 58 products have got geographical recognition in Tamil Nadu so far.

(KNN Bureau)