Unity Mall To Come Up In Guwahati Soon

Guwahati, Sep 13 (KNN) The Assam government has decided to build a Unity Mall (Ekta Mall) in Guwahati with the goals of promoting "One District One Product" (ODOP) scheme of the Indian government.

The decision was taken during the state cabmeeting on Tuesday that was presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.







As per reports, the state government has allocated Rs 226 crore to build a Unity Mall in the state's capital.

The Unity Mall, which will have 35 showrooms for all states and union territories and 35 showrooms for all 35 districts of Assam, will be built close to the Assam Trade Promotion Organization Complex, Betkuchi, according to Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

To create a platform for selling GI products of the state and the north-eastern region, and to promote brand Assam through "Made in Assam" products, the Unity Mall will provide marketing support to ODOP as well as traditional industries and artisans from all the 35 districts.

Unity Mall will act as a one stop market place for promotion and sale of One District One Product, GI Product, Handicraft Product and other local products. There will be shops to display the products of all the districts in the state.

(KNN Bureau)