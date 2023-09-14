Africa profiting from relations with Russia

(MENAFN) Percy Morapedi Koji, Deputy-Leader of the Africa Economic Leadership Council, stressed Russia's major part as a main partner, easing trade, investments, as well as collaboration in many spheres on the continent in a meeting with a Russian news agency on the offshoots of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Monday.



He pointed out that trade ties among African countries and Russia are built on agreement and jointly useful conditions.



“Russia is one of the countries that we're looking to build even closer relationships with. The increase [of cooperation] in everything from trade to tourism will help attract more Russian entrepreneurs to South Africa. We would like to see more Russian companies in South Africa and vice versa,” Koji continued.



At the conference, the economist conducted gatherings with spokespersons of Russia’s largest moneylender, Sber, as well as other firms. He highlighted that Western bans on Russia might unlock trade chances for African nations.

