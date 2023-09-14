Kokernag Encounter: Search Operation Resumes

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The search operation, which was put on a halt for night has resumed in vast forest area of Gadool in Kokernag village of Anantnag district and the terrorists have been encircled, police said Thursday.
An official said that search operation has resumed on Thursday morning and efforts are on to trace the hiding terrorists, reported news agency KNO.
He said drones and helicopters have been put to service to find hiding terrorists.
Police said that forces have encircled two LeT Terrorists including Uzair Khan, who on Wednesday killed a senior police official, an army colonel and a major.
“In solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreet Singh,Major Ashish Dhonak &DSP Humayun Bhat, who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan.” Police said in a post on 'X' Read Also 2 Army Officers, Police DySp Killed in South Kashmir Encounter Anantnag Encounter: Ex Cop Gives Last Salute to Slain DySP Son
Notably, on Wednesday Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was the commanding officer of 19 RR, Major Aashish Dhonchak and DySP Humayun Bhat, the son of former DIG Kashnir Ghulam Muhammad Bhat were killed during initial exchange
of
fire-
