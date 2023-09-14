Blinken Outlines Main Strategic Objectives Of U.S. In Ukraine

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview with Pod Save The World , published on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"The ultimate objective, really, (...) is two-fold.

First, of course, is to deny Russia any kind of strategic success in Ukraine, because if we don't then, as I said, it's open invitation for aggressors everywhere," the head of American diplomacy noted.

In this regard, he emphasized that Moscow has already failed in its efforts to erase Ukraine from the map, to end its identity as an independent country, and to subsume it into Russia. So, now, according to Blinken, where exactly the lines are drawn is fundamentally up to the Ukrainians, who continue their counteroffensive.

"And we want to stand with them to maximize their ability to take back the remaining territory that Russia seized," Blinken noted, adding that Russia still controls about 17% of Ukraine's territory.

In addition, the United States wants Ukraine not only to survive, but also to thrive, and to this end the U.S. continues to back the country economically and support its democratic emergence. In this context, the objective is "to make sure that Ukraine can stand on its own feet." The U.S. secretary of state stressed that Ukraine must reach a point when it can stand firmly on its own feet in military, economic and democratic terms.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a two-day visit to Ukraine last week, where he held meetings with the top officials and civil society leaders.