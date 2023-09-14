To Clinch Peace In Caucasus, Pay Attention To Both Sides - Azerbaijani President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13 . To clinch peace
in the Caucasus, one must pay attention to both sides, Assistant to
the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department
of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page
on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"This region of Azerbaijan - Karabakh - was occupied by
neighboring Armenia for 30 years. And after a brutal war in the
early 1990s, which saw close to 1 million Azerbaijanis ethnically
cleansed from their land, occupying Armenian forces mined thousands
of square miles of this territory, save for a small holdout at its
center. There, the remaining community of ethnic Armenians in
Azerbaijan were connected to Armenia via a single land route - the
Lachin road.
This gray zone of lawlessness and land mines existed illegally -
and unchallenged - until three years ago, when Azerbaijan took much
of the territory of Karabakh in a 44-day conflict", Hajiyev
added.
