Jordan Experiences Slightly Cooler Temperatures For Mid-September

Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- Jordanians can expect temporary relief from the summer heat on Thursday as temperatures dip slightly below the usual averages for this time of the year.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather forecast indicates moderate temperatures prevailing over the mountainregions and plains, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer conditions.
Additionally, scattered clouds at varying altitudes are expected, and winds will blow from the northwest, with moderate speeds that may occasionally pick up and lead to dust disturbances in the eastern parts of the kingdom.
A minor uptick in temperatures is anticipated on Friday. However, the overall weather pattern will remain consistent, with moderate temperatures persisting in the mountainregions and plains, while the rest of the country continues to experience heat. Medium-level clouds are expected to make appearances, and winds will predominantly blow from the northwest, occasionally shifting towards the northeast, maintaining moderate speeds. Periodic gusts may result in dust storms in eastern Jordan.
Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, the weather is expected to follow a similar pattern. Moderate temperatures will characterize the mountainregions and plains, while hotter conditions will prevail in other areas.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 30 and 28 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 20C or even 18C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 27C.
