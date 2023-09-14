“BY YAN” founder Yizhen Yan

(L-R) DQNN Founder Shugeng Peng, BY YAN Founder Yizhen Yan, Grasse Institute of Perfumery General Agent Vic Ho, Expressions Parfumées Asian Representative Patrick Gouret attended BY YAN's launch event (Photo/BY YAN)

Grasse Mayor Jérôme Viaud (center) invites Grasse Institute of Perfumery Principal Philippe Massé (left) and Hos Fragrance General Manager Vic Ho (right) to the town hall for an industrial-cultural exchange. (Picture/Municipality of Grasse)

BY YAN founder Yizhen Yan unveils the secret to Asia's First Asian exclusive aroma by French perfumer

Jared Liang

ChoozMo inc.

+886 927 192 112

emailhere

Visiton social media:

LinkedIn