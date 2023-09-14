Dr. Ujwala Patil Offers Lamaze Classes For Expecting Mothers In Pune

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Lamaze method of childbirth emphasises labour and delivery as a normal occurrence.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Ujwala Patil, a highly esteemed gynaecologist with over 18 years of experience, is pleased to announce the launch of Lamaze classes at Polaris Healthcare, her renowned gynaecology hospital in Wakad, Pune. These classes are designed to empower women with the knowledge and skills they need for a positive and informed childbirth experience.
As the founder of Polaris Healthcare, Dr. Ujwala Patil has dedicated her career to providing expert care to girls, women, and mothers. Her commitment to women's health and well-being has led her to introduce Lamaze classes as a valuable addition to the comprehensive services offered at her hospital.
Lamaze, a widely respected and evidence-based approach to childbirth education, is dedicated to promoting healthy and natural childbirth. It equips women with a comprehensive toolkit of techniques to effectively manage pain and discomfort during labour. These Lamaze classes provide expectant mothers with a holistic understanding of childbirth, encompassing vital aspects such as breathing techniques, empowering women with relaxation methods for foduring labour, educating them on positioning and movement to alleviate labour pains and facilitate birthing, offering insights into pain management options, whether pharmacological or non-pharmacological, to align with their birth plans.
Furthermore, the classes emphasize the importance of support and communication, fostering effective dialogue between expectant mothers and their healthcare providers to ensure women feel heard and respected throughout the labour and delivery process. Additionally, Lamaze classes cover essential postpartum topics, including breastfeeding, newborn care, and post-childbirth recovery, providing women with a comprehensive childbirth education experience.
Dr. Patil's Lamaze classes are conducted by certified childbirth educators and are tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of each expectant mother. Whether a woman is planning for a natural childbirth, considering pain management options, or seeking guidance on postpartum care, these classes offer a comprehensive and supportive learning environment.
Dr. Ujwala Patil shared her enthusiasm for bringing Lamaze classes to Polaris Healthcare, saying, "Childbirth is a transformative experience in a woman's life, and it's crucial that expectant mothers feel confident and informed throughout the process. Our Lamaze classes aim to provide women with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions and have a positive childbirth experience."
These classes create a nurturing environment where women can learn, share their concerns, and build a strong support network with other mothers-to-be.
Dr. Patil's vision is to empower expectant mothers with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the journey of childbirth with confidence and grace. By offering Lamaze classes, Polaris Healthcare continues to be a trusted partner in women's healthcare, providing comprehensive services that cater to the unique needs of each woman on her path to motherhood.
About Polaris Healthcare:
After catering to corporate hospitals for over a decade, the duo Dr Surendra Patil and Dr Ujwala Patil decided to commence their multidisciplinary hospital in Pune in 2011 as a super-speciality orthopaedic centre along with a centre for Natural Birthing and Gynaecology.
After encountering multiple cases and witnessing a crunch between the doctors and patients, they felt a need to start a space of their own where they could guide the patients in the right direction with personalised care and empathetic treatment. Their willingness to go above and beyond for their patients led to the conceptualisation of Polaris Healthcare.
Backed by multiple orthopaedic specialists and talented staff, Polaris HealthCare puts patients' welfare at the forefront. Recognised as one of the top-notch orthopaedic hospitals in Pune, Polaris Healthcare treats a series of complex knee and joint disorders with better treatment options and provides top care for their patients before and after surgery.
