Record-Breaking Triyas Set To Return In February 2024

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 13 September 2023: Following a record-breaking edition in 2023, athletes across the Middle East can look forward to the upcoming 14th edition of TriYAS, set to return to Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 24th February 2024, with organisers today confirming the official opening of pre-registration.
The 2023 staging of the local classic saw more than 1,380 athletes competing across 12 categories, with elite triathletes and first-time joiners taking part side-by-side to complete the run, swim and bike variations of the event.
With over 13,400 athletes taking part across the history of the event, the 2024 edition is set to feature more categories than before in the region's only day-tonight triathlon, including the fan favourite roller skating and padel boarding options alongside the traditional triathlon and duathlon events around the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track.
After last year's 32% increase in participation from the UAE's youngest triathletes, the 2024 edition will also see the return of TriKIDS, with a number of categories for young competitors to participate in and develop their fitness abilities.
