Watch Asia Cup Finale At Flying Catch By Shikhar Dhawan

Experience the thrill on a massive 200 cm screen and numerLED screens while enjoying a tempting F&B offer of AED 149 per person

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For cricket fans, this Sunday (17th September) is highly anticipated as it marks the Asia Cup Finale. And we have just the place for you to enjoy the thrill: Flying Catch by Shikhar Dhawan, family sports restaurant that promises an epic showdown, with the presence of six LED screens and a massive 200 cm giant screen that provide an incredibly realistic experience at just AED 149 per person!

Enjoy a delightful buffet that caters to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It includes

a welcoming drink, followed by a variety of starters such as Chicken Tikka, Jalapeno Cheese Poppers, and Zumar Paneer Tikka, among other delicichoices. For the main course, savor the flavors of Dal Makhanwala, Paneer Khada Masala, Chicken Biryani, assorted bread, and Jeera Rice, along with an assortment of other mouthwatering dishes. Wrap up your meal on a sweet note by treating yourself to tempting desserts like Mango Seviyan Kheer and Textures of Chocolate.

So what are you waiting for? Get your reservations and be a part of the cricket craze, relish mouthwatering buffet-style food, and immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere. Catch every moment of the Asia Cup Finale 2023 this Sunday (17th September) in style at Flying Catch by Shikhar Dhawan.