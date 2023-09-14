(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Aura Sunwear: Defying the Seasons with Year-round UV Protection
Not just your summer accessory
As the seasons shift and cooler weather approaches, it's easy to assume that the sun's harmful UV rays are no longer a concern. However, the reality is quite the opposite. UV damage is a year-round threat, and neglecting sun protection during the cooler months can have lasting consequences on your skin's health. AURA SUNWEAR is on a mission to change the way we think about sun protection by emphasizing its importance beyond just the scorching summer days.
Many people mistakenly believe that with the arrival of cooler weather, the risk of sun damage diminishes. As a result, they spend more time outdoors while lowering their guard and using less sun protection. This is a dangermisconception as UV rays, responsible for premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer, are still prevalent even when the sun's heat wanes.
AURA SUNWEAR recognizes that UV rays are a year-round threat, and their innovative products offer an effective and stylish solution. With a commitment to protect your skin and eyes, the AURA SUNWEAR UV SHIELDS are here to redefine sun protection. They are far beyond being a mere accessory for the summer; they are a year-round solution against the relentless assault of UV radiation.
The Key Features of AURA SUNWEAR UV SHIELDS include:
● Doctor Recommended UV Protection: Unparalleled UV protection, boasting a remarkable +99% effectiveness against both UVA and UVB rays, and is highly recommended by Doctors and Medical Professionals.
● Defense Against Aging Blue Light: In an increasingly digital world, the UV Shields are equipped to guard against the aging effects of blue light emitted from screens, further safeguarding your skin.
● Heat-Resistant Technology: The advanced lens technology ensures that your face stays cooler in the heat of the day.
● 360-Degree Lens Design: The UV Shields can be worn up like a visor or fully down like a face shield, providing maximum protection and adaptability for every situation.
● Chemical Free Sun Protection: Unlike cream based sun protection, the UV Shields offer a physical sunblock without the use of chemicals that can be irritating to the skin and toxic to the environment.
● Pregnancy Recommended: The superior chemical free sun protection makes the UV Shields especially important for women who are at risk of developing Melasma during their pregnancy.
● Privacy Protection Post-Aesthetic Treatments: Medical Facial Procedures and lasers not only make the skin more sensitive to the sun but also tend to leave behind redness and bruising which can be discreetly covered by wearing the AURA SUNWEAR UV Shields.
It's time to recognize that UV protection is not a seasonal concern, but a year-round necessity. AURA SUNWEAR empowers individuals to take control of their sun protection regimen, ensuring that they remain shielded from the sun's harmful effects regardless of the weather.
