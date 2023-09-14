Tajikistan Inquires About Joint Energy Projects With Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

"Tajikistan is interested in Azerbaijani investments and the joint implementation of varieconomic projects in the hydroelectric sector, including the construction of small and large hydroelectric power stations on mutually beneficial terms," the Ambassador said.

He emphasized the significance of Tajikistan's water-energy programs for the development of the entire Central Asian region.

"Tajikistan is rich in water-energy resources, of which only a small fraction is currently utilized. In the meantime, the demand for electricity in the region and neighboring countries continues to grow year by year," he added.

"It is undeniable that our hydroelectric projects hold regional importance, and their implementation will serve the interests of all Central Asian countries. This extends beyond benefiting from cost-effective electricity production and transit; it also ensures water supply stability," Ilhom Abdurahmon said.

He noted that currently, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are working on numereconomic projects, including ones in the energy sector, the oil industry, and the aluminum sector.

The Ambassador invited Azerbaijani companies and potential investors to actively participate in the implementation of water-energy projects and projects related to alternative energy sources in Tajikistan.