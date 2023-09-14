Tajikistan Inquires About Joint Energy Projects With Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Tajikistan is
interested in collaborating on energy projects with Azerbaijan,
Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon, said in an
exclusive interview with Trend .
"Tajikistan is interested in Azerbaijani investments and the
joint implementation of varieconomic projects in the
hydroelectric sector, including the construction of small and large
hydroelectric power stations on mutually beneficial terms," the
Ambassador said.
He emphasized the significance of Tajikistan's water-energy
programs for the development of the entire Central Asian
region.
"Tajikistan is rich in water-energy resources, of which only a
small fraction is currently utilized. In the meantime, the demand
for electricity in the region and neighboring countries continues
to grow year by year," he added.
"It is undeniable that our hydroelectric projects hold regional
importance, and their implementation will serve the interests of
all Central Asian countries. This extends beyond benefiting from
cost-effective electricity production and transit; it also ensures
water supply stability," Ilhom Abdurahmon said.
He noted that currently, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are working
on numereconomic projects, including ones in the energy sector,
the oil industry, and the aluminum sector.
The Ambassador invited Azerbaijani companies and potential
investors to actively participate in the implementation of
water-energy projects and projects related to alternative energy
sources in Tajikistan.
