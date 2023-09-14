Reconstruction Of Kindergarten Destroyed By Russians Starts In Byshiv, Kyiv Region

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Before the full-scale invasion, 110 children attended the kindergarten, which includes two buildings. As a result of the shelling, one of the buildings was heavily damaged, the other was completely destroyed and could not be repaired," the statement reads.

As noted by the RMA, the completely destroyed building will be rebuilt from scratch. Work on the site has already begun. A new building will be erected thanks to the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression. The territory and group playgrounds around it will be fully equipped with inclusivity, water supply and sewerage networks, a heating main, etc.

The building, which was severely damaged, was repaired thanks to charitable assistance: windows and doors were replaced, the roof was overhauled, and interior repairs were carried out. A basic shelter was set up.

The restoration work was completed in December 2022, and in 2023 the institution began accepting children. Today it is attended by about 70 children.

As reported, money was allocated from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression to restore 38 facilities in the Kyiv region.