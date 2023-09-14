Russia Moves 25Th Army To Luhansk Region Due To Huge Losses - Intelligence

Ukraine's military intelligence spokesman, Andrii Yusov, said this on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"They have been doing this for several weeks. Why are they in a hurry? This is not a rotation. This is a replenishment of personnel due to the losses that the invaders suffer. The losses of personnel are really significant, large, so yes, the units that were to be involved later are being urgently moved now to the sectors where the enemy suffers the greatest personnel losses," Yusov said.