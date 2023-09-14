Blasts In Russia's Bryansk Region As Defense Officials Report Thwarted Drone Attack

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Russian media.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense , at least four aircraft-type kamikaze drones were allegedly destroyed in the skies over Bryansk region in the early hours of Thursday.

Regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz says no casualties or damage were reported from the ground.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past 12 months, Russia launched over 2,000 Shaed-type one-way attack drones at targets across Ukraine.