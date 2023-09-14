Blasts In Russia's Bryansk Region As Defense Officials Report Thwarted Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in Russia's Bryansk region, where air defense forces reportedly shot down a group of unmanned aerial vehicles.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Russian media.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense , at least four aircraft-type kamikaze drones were allegedly destroyed in the skies over Bryansk region in the early hours of Thursday. Read also: At least UAH 1.6T should be earmarked for security and defense in 2024 - Zelensky
Regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz says no casualties or damage were reported from the ground.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past 12 months, Russia launched over 2,000 Shaed-type one-way attack drones at targets across Ukraine.
