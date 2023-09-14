North Korea Already Supplying Munitions To Russia For 1.5 Months - Ukraine Intel

Such a statement was made by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov against the background of Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin, Ukrinform reports with reference to NV.

North Korea has been supplying Russia with 122mm and 152mm artillery rounds and rockets for Grad multiple rocket launchers for a month and a half, Budanov says.

According to Western media, during Kim Jong-un's visit, the Kremlin seeks to secure the supply of ammunition from North Korea in exchange for other weapons, as well as technology and oil.

As reported earlier, The New York Times, citing sources, wrote that Vladimir Putin seeks to receive from North Korea artillery rounds and anti-tank missiles, while Kim Jong-un wants Russia to provide North Korea with advanced technology for satellites and nuclear submarines. In addition, Kim is seeking food aid for his country.

The White House said Putin and Kim recently exchanged letters, and Russian Defense Minister Shoigu's visit to Pyongyang in July included discussions of the arms deal.