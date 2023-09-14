Invaders Once Again Shut Traffic Across Crimea Bridge While Blasts Reported In Yevpatoria

This is reported by Ukrinform.

"Vehicle traffic on the Crimea Bridge is temporarily blocked," the Telegram channel of the Russian Information Center reports regarding the situation at the approaches to the bridge.

At the same time, all motorists who are already on the bridge and in the surrounding area are asked to "keep calm and follow the instructions of traffic safety officers."

The reasons for suspending traffic are not being specified.

Meanwhile, Suspilne reports that several powerful explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria.

Local residents report that a group of attack UAVs was involved and that an air defense system was likely hit in the area.

It should be recalled that Yevpatoria is home to a number of Russian military units and the Saki military airfield is located just outside the city.