Studies Finding Increased Suicide Risk From Antidepressants Less Likely To Appear In Psychiatric Journals

Psychiatric journals are less likely to publish studies that find an increased risk of suicide from antidepressants, which may leave doctors with a misperception that the drugs are safer and more effective than they really are, researchers say.

A landmark 2022 study questioned the prescribing of antidepressants, after finding the common reason for taking them – to correct a chemical imbalance in the brain – had no scientific basis.

Anyone wishing to discontinue or change the dose of an antidepressant is cautioned to do so only under the supervision of a physician because of potentially dangerwithdrawal symptoms.

Publication bias contributes to misperception by doctors that antidepressants are safer, more effective than they really are, new study suggests.

Anne Goedeke

Citizens Commission on Human Rights, National Affairs Office

+1 202-349-9267

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

CCHR: By 1991 antidepressants were known to cause violence and suicide