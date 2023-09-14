Pakistani Police Killed Banned Outfit Commander In Balochistan

CTD personnel conducted an operation on a tip-off about the presence of the terrorist commander belonging to the banned outfit Islamic State in Mastung district of Balochistan, the CTD said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the operation, the commander was directed to surrender, but he opened fire at the CTD personnel in an attempt to flee the scene, the CTD said, adding that the security forces engaged him in a fire exchange, resulting in the killing of the terrorist.

The killed terrorist was involved in multiple terrorist activities including suicide bomb attacks and multiple target killings of police and officials.

Last week, five terrorists were killed by the anti-terrorism police during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan province.



