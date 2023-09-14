U.S. Bank Offers Recycled Plastic For Altitude Go, Plus 100% Matching Points For Charity

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Bank will issue credit cards made from recycled plastic for the entire U.S. Bank Altitude® Go VSignature® and U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® credit card lines, as well as U.S. Bank Altitude® Go World Elite Mastercard®. In addition, cardholders can redeem points as a contribution toward a variety of nonprofits listed in the Altitude Rewards Center. U.S. Bank will match each point donation made – thereby doubling the value of donations to selected nonprofits.





For example, if you take your family out to a nice dinner at a cost of $250, and you use your U.S. Bank Altitude® Go VSignature® Card , you can earn 4X points on your dining purchase, which equates to 1,000 points. You can then redeem those points towards a monetary charitable contribution to one of eight nonprofits located in the Altitude Rewards Center: American Red Cross; Challenge; Habitat for Humanity; Human Rights Campaign; National CAPACD; Operation Homefront; United Negro College Fund; and United Way. Thanks to the 100% match from U.S. Bank, your point redemption (1,000 points equals $10) will be matched at 100%, for another $10 donation from U.S. Bank – giving your selected nonprofit a $20 donation altogether.

“We know our key stakeholders – including our customers, employees and communities – care about the world in which they live, work and play,” said Steve Mattics, head of Retail Payment Solutions for U.S. Bank.“Issuing cards made with recycled plastic and making matching dollar contributions to organizations that people care about are additional ways in which we reflect our commitment to the communities we serve.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $681 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbankand click on“About Us.”

Contacts

Todd Deutsch, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications



